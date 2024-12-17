Left Menu

Uttarakhand Court Extends Protection to Interfaith Couple

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered police protection for an interfaith couple facing opposition to their marriage from the woman's mother and certain political and religious groups. The court directed the local police to provide protection for six months and review the situation thereafter.

Nainital | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened to protect an interfaith couple facing significant opposition to their planned marriage. According to the petition, the couple—Shanu, a salon owner, and Akanksha Kandhari, a B.Com student—are fearful due to resistance from Akanksha's mother and several political and religious organizations.

In a recent session, the court addressed their plea for protection by ordering the SHO of Bajpur police station to offer safeguard measures to the couple for a period of six months. This action was deemed necessary given the reported threats and societal pressures challenging their union.

Furthermore, the court has instructed the police to reassess the situation after six months, to determine if further protective actions are warranted. This ruling offers a window of security for the couple to pursue their intentions without fear of unlawful interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

