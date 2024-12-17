Bangladesh Critiques India's Role in 1971 Liberation

Bangladesh's interim government Law Adviser, Asif Nazrul, recently expressed disapproval over a social media post by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'X'. Modi's message marked Victory Day, and Nazrul argued that India's contribution should not overshadow the local efforts in Bangladesh's fight for independence.

Nazrul's comments gained traction when Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' office shared them, along with support from student leader Hasnat Abdullah. Abdullah contended that Modi's portrayal seemed to negate Bangladesh's pivotal role in its own Liberation War, raising concerns about the potential threat to national sovereignty.

As Bangladesh commemorated Victory Day, a historical reminder of the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces to India, the emphasis was on maintaining national pride. Meanwhile, Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, paid homage to the soldiers' sacrifices in the conflict. Both nations reflect on the shared yet distinct narratives of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)