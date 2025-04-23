Tragic Attack on Tourists in Kashmir: Death Toll Escalates

In a tragic turn of events, an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has left at least 20 dead after suspected militants opened fire on Tuesday. This marks the most severe civilian attack in the region in years, according to three security sources.

The attack occurred in the picturesque terrain of Pahalgam, a well-known tourist hotspot where visitors have been increasing as violence subsides. Witnesses initially mistook the sound of gunfire for firecrackers before quickly realizing the gravity of the situation.

A little-recognized militant group, 'Kashmir Resistance', has claimed responsibility, linking their actions to demographic shifts due to nearly 84,000 non-locals gaining domicile rights. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed justice, while the incident has also drawn international concern and condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)