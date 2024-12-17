Outrage Over Ambulance Failure in Kerala Sparks Action

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a tribal woman's body was transported in an autorickshaw due to the unavailability of an ambulance, with CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan attributing the failure to lower-level officials.

The incident occurred in Wayanad's Edavaka Panchayat when 80-year-old Chundamma's body was moved several kilometers without an ambulance, sparking widespread criticism.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that while the state has adequate facilities, the failure of officials to act promptly led to the mishap, assuring that the government will take appropriate action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)