Outrage Over Ambulance Failure in Kerala Sparks Action

CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan attributed an ambulance's absence for transporting a tribal woman's body in Kerala to lower-level officials, pledging action against those responsible. The mishap in Wayanad sparked criticism, with officials blamed for the failure. A swift government response was assured to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a tribal woman's body was transported in an autorickshaw due to the unavailability of an ambulance, with CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan attributing the failure to lower-level officials.

The incident occurred in Wayanad's Edavaka Panchayat when 80-year-old Chundamma's body was moved several kilometers without an ambulance, sparking widespread criticism.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that while the state has adequate facilities, the failure of officials to act promptly led to the mishap, assuring that the government will take appropriate action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

