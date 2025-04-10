Betrayal in Wayanad: Government Loan Waiver Rejection Amid Landslide Crises
The Centre's decision to deny loan waivers for landslide victims in Wayanad has sparked outrage from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While the government proposes loan rescheduling, the affected community and advocates argue it's a betrayal of those who lost homes and livelihoods in the disaster.
The Centre's refusal to waive loans for Wayanad's landslide victims has sparked a strong reaction. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the decision, labeling it a 'betrayal' and 'apathy' towards those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
In an affidavit to the Kerala High Court, the Union Government stated that loans would be rescheduled or restructured as per RBI's Master Directions on Natural Calamities. This assurance comes in response to the court's inquiry regarding possible loan waivers for the affected individuals.
The disaster-prone regions of Mundakkai and Chooralmala suffered massive destruction, leading to over 200 fatalities and dozens missing. As the debate escalates, Vadra promises to amplify the victims' voices on every available platform until justice prevails.
