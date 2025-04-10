Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government for Wayanad Loan 'Betrayal'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government's refusal to waive loans for Wayanad landslide victims, labeling it a 'betrayal.' She highlighted the central government's decision to reschedule rather than write off loans, despite the devastating impact of the disaster. Gandhi pledged to advocate for justice for the affected families.

In a fervent critique, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Union government of betraying landslide victims in Wayanad by denying them loan waivers. The central government, in a Kerala High Court affidavit, stated that loans could only be rescheduled per RBI's guidelines on natural calamities.

Gandhi, serving as the MP for Wayanad, emphasized the total loss experienced by residents and condemned the government's lack of substantial relief measures. She accused the government of offering only loan rescheduling and restructuring instead of outright waivers, which, she asserted, fell short of true relief.

More than 200 lives were lost in the devastating landslides on July 30 last year, and Gandhi vowed to amplify the voices of the affected families in a bid to secure justice and comprehensive aid for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

