Pope Francis: A Miraculous Escape in Iraq

Pope Francis disclosed he was targeted by an assassination attempt during his historic visit to Iraq in March 2021. The pontiff revealed that two suicide bombers intended to disrupt his trip. The Vatican learned of the danger through British intelligence, highlighting the intense security challenges faced during the visit.

Updated: 17-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:08 IST
Pope Francis: A Miraculous Escape in Iraq
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has unveiled a chilling episode from his past, revealing that he was the target of an attempted assassination during his landmark visit to Iraq three years ago. This visit marked the first time a Catholic pontiff set foot in the nation.

According to an excerpt published Tuesday from his upcoming autobiography titled 'Hope', the pope was informed by authorities in Baghdad that two suicide bombers aimed to strike one of his events in March 2021. The threats involved a woman carrying explosives and a speeding van, both intended to disrupt the papal visit.

The Iraq visit, particularly the stop in Mosul, was a symbolic effort to promote peace after years of conflict. Despite heavy security measures deployed, the Vatican has now disclosed the high-stakes nature of the trip. Pope Francis' autobiography is expected to delve deeper into this and his broader experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

