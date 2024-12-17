Pope Francis: A Miraculous Escape in Iraq

Pope Francis has unveiled a chilling episode from his past, revealing that he was the target of an attempted assassination during his landmark visit to Iraq three years ago. This visit marked the first time a Catholic pontiff set foot in the nation.

According to an excerpt published Tuesday from his upcoming autobiography titled 'Hope', the pope was informed by authorities in Baghdad that two suicide bombers aimed to strike one of his events in March 2021. The threats involved a woman carrying explosives and a speeding van, both intended to disrupt the papal visit.

The Iraq visit, particularly the stop in Mosul, was a symbolic effort to promote peace after years of conflict. Despite heavy security measures deployed, the Vatican has now disclosed the high-stakes nature of the trip. Pope Francis' autobiography is expected to delve deeper into this and his broader experiences.

