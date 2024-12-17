Denmark Rejects Japan's Extradition Request for Activist Paul Watson
Denmark has refused Japan's request to extradite Paul Watson, the anti-whaling activist, regarding charges from over a decade ago. Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd group, was detained in Greenland. Japan sought his arrest for 2010 charges involving a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean.
Denmark has officially refused a Japanese request to extradite controversial anti-whaling activist Paul Watson on old criminal charges, confirmed a Danish lawyer representing Watson. Watson, known for his environmental activism, notably founded the Sea Shepherd group.
The 74-year-old U.S.-Canadian was recently apprehended by Greenland police when his ship made port in the Danish autonomous territory back in July. The Danish justice ministry, responsible for addressing such extradition requests, has not yet provided any comments on the matter.
Japan had issued an international arrest warrant for Watson, citing his alleged 2010 actions in the Antarctic Ocean. The accusations include illegal entry, obstruction, and causing injuries and property damage to a Japanese vessel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baloch Activists Condemn Surge in Forced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings
Activist Paul Watson Behind Bars: Greenland to Decide Extradition
MNS Activists Slap Shopkeeper in Language Dispute
Harmony Versus Enmity: Delhi High Court Shields Activist Nadeem Khan
Justice for Chiloba: Guilty Verdict in Activist's Murder Case