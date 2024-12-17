Denmark Rejects Japan's Extradition Request for Activist Paul Watson

Denmark has officially refused a Japanese request to extradite controversial anti-whaling activist Paul Watson on old criminal charges, confirmed a Danish lawyer representing Watson. Watson, known for his environmental activism, notably founded the Sea Shepherd group.

The 74-year-old U.S.-Canadian was recently apprehended by Greenland police when his ship made port in the Danish autonomous territory back in July. The Danish justice ministry, responsible for addressing such extradition requests, has not yet provided any comments on the matter.

Japan had issued an international arrest warrant for Watson, citing his alleged 2010 actions in the Antarctic Ocean. The accusations include illegal entry, obstruction, and causing injuries and property damage to a Japanese vessel.

(With inputs from agencies.)