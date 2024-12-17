Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuttampuzha: Villagers Protest Elephant-Induced Fatality

Kuttampuzha villagers protested after Eldose, a local man, was killed by a wild elephant. Eldose was the sole breadwinner for his family. The protest highlighted demands for compensation and long-term solutions to human-animal conflicts. Forest officials began preventive measures, and a review meeting was scheduled for December 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kuttampuzha, a village located on the edge of the forest, local residents erupted in protest following the tragic elephant-induced death of Eldose, a 40-year-old resident. The incident underscores escalating tensions and demands for effective intervention in ongoing human-animal conflicts.

Eldose, who lived with his aged parents and sister, was the family's primary breadwinner. His sudden death prompted angry villagers to stage a prolonged protest, temporarily preventing authorities from transferring his body. They demanded substantial compensation and a sustainable solution to the increasing wildlife threats.

The district administration responded by promising Rs 10 lakh in compensation and scheduled a review meeting. Concurrently, forest officials commenced trench digging to impede wildlife encroachments. State leaders attributed the tragedy to poor preventive measures and called for more decisive action to curb such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

