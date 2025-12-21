Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Young Analyst's Family Receives Substantial Compensation

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal granted Rs 68.74 lakh to the parents of Harshit Verma, a 24-year-old who died in a road accident in 2022. Verma was a senior analyst and sole breadwinner for his family. The compensation was levied against ICICI Lombard for the driver's reckless driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:20 IST
The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 68.74 lakh in compensation to the parents of Harshit Verma, a 24-year-old analyst who lost his life in a road accident last year. The young professional was the sole breadwinner for his family.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda heard the case, which involved a tragic accident near Rohini Jail Staff Quarters, where Verma, a front-seat passenger, suffered fatal injuries. The vehicle, driven by Divyam Dabas in a reckless manner, overturned after hitting a road divider.

The tribunal held Dabas accountable for the accident due to his rash and negligent driving, emphasizing the absence of his testimony. The tribunal ordered ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd to deposit the compensation amount as directed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

