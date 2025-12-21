Calls for Justice and Compensation in Chhattisgarh Mob Lynching Case

In the aftermath of a tragic mob lynching incident in Kerala, the grieving family of the victim, Ramnarayan from Chhattisgarh, along with the Congress party, demand justice and compensation. At the center of their pleas is a call for Rs 25 lakh aid under stringent laws like the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The family insists that they will not claim Ramnarayan's body until their demands are met. Ramnarayan, a 31-year-old, was allegedly killed on accusations of theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar. The chilling reminder of mob violence echoes the 2018 killing of a tribal youth, highlighting the unchecked issue in Kerala.

Five individuals are in custody concerning the fatal beating. Critics, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, have admonished the state government for its slow response. Congress' K C Venugopal condemned the government's failure to curb fear-based rhetoric, demanding swift justice and assistance for the victim's family.

