Demands for Justice and Compensation in Kerala Lynching Case

The family of lynching victim Ramnarayan Bhayar in Kerala demands Rs 25 lakh compensation and legal action under SC/ST Atrocities Act. Bhayar, accused of theft, was beaten to death. The family refuses to take his body until demands are met; five suspects have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Ramnarayan Bhayar, a victim of a mob lynching incident in Kerala, is demanding justice and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The 31-year-old Bhayar was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of theft, and his family is calling for a thorough investigation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhayar's brother has insisted that they will not claim his body until their demands are addressed. With two children left behind by the victim, the family seeks immediate government assistance. They emphasize their status as members of the Scheduled Caste community to ensure that the accused face charges under the stringent provisions of relevant laws.

Authorities confirmed that five suspects have been apprehended following the incident, which took place around 7.40 pm at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar. Meanwhile, the body remains at a government hospital mortuary pending the fulfillment of the family's requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

