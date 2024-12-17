Erdogan Urges EU Support for Syrian Return
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called upon the European Union to aid in the repatriation of Syrians who fled during the 13-year civil war. In a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he emphasized the importance of forming an inclusive Syrian administration.
During a press briefing in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism that the European Union would back efforts to repatriate Syrians displaced by the prolonged civil conflict.
Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Erdogan underscored their joint commitment to establishing a more inclusive governance structure within Syria.
The discussions highlighted the EU's potential role in facilitating a stable and cooperative environment conducive to the safe return of Syrian refugees.
