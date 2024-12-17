Erdogan Urges EU Support for Syrian Return

During a press briefing in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism that the European Union would back efforts to repatriate Syrians displaced by the prolonged civil conflict.

Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Erdogan underscored their joint commitment to establishing a more inclusive governance structure within Syria.

The discussions highlighted the EU's potential role in facilitating a stable and cooperative environment conducive to the safe return of Syrian refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)