Coalition Tensions in Israel Amid Budget Battles

Israeli lawmakers narrowly passed the first reading of the 2025 state budget amid internal coalition discord. The 59-57 Knesset vote highlighted tensions, particularly surrounding Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's position. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed the budget, stoking a conflict with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Budget challenges loom as war expenses soar.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli lawmakers have narrowly approved the initial reading of the 2025 state budget, amidst rising tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, passed the budget with a close 59-57 vote, revealing deep divisions among coalition members.

Central to the turmoil is Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party, who voted against the budget. The minister is demanding the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. This move has sparked a public dispute with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, further straining the coalition.

As Israel grapples with increased defence spending, the budget's path to full approval faces obstacles. It is currently under review by various Knesset committees and is not anticipated to be completely sanctioned until January. Failing to pass the budget by March 31 would prompt new elections, escalating the political stakes.

