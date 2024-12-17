Smart Meters and Controversy in Sambhal: A Closer Look

In an atmosphere of heightened security, smart electricity meters were installed at the residence of Sambhal's Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

According to Santosh Tripathi, SDO-1 of Sambhal, the electricity department team replaced the older meters with smart versions at Rehman's home in the Deepasarai locality. Concurrently, similar installations are underway in the area, necessitating police presence.

These developments gain attention shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statements concerning the operation of unauthorized power stations from religious sites in Sambhal. The discovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment drive adds further intrigue to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)