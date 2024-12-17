Left Menu

Smart Meters and Controversy in Sambhal: A Closer Look

Smart electricity meters are being installed in Deepasarai, Sambhal, prompting debates amidst security measures. This development follows Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's remarks on illegal power stations in religious places. Simultaneously, a long-closed temple was rediscovered, adding another layer to the unfolding events.

Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In an atmosphere of heightened security, smart electricity meters were installed at the residence of Sambhal's Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

According to Santosh Tripathi, SDO-1 of Sambhal, the electricity department team replaced the older meters with smart versions at Rehman's home in the Deepasarai locality. Concurrently, similar installations are underway in the area, necessitating police presence.

These developments gain attention shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statements concerning the operation of unauthorized power stations from religious sites in Sambhal. The discovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment drive adds further intrigue to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

Latest News

