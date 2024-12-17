Himachal Pradesh Assembly Introduces Zero Hour

In a first for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, a Zero Hour will be featured during its winter session, scheduled from December 18 to 21, according to Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Pathania, at a press conference, announced that Zero Hour, taking place daily from 12 to 12:30 pm, will enable MLAs to address public interest issues and offer ministers the opportunity to respond voluntarily. Members need to notify the assembly secretary 90 minutes ahead if they wish to participate.

Set at Dharamsala's Tapovan Complex, the session will handle 248 starred and 68 unstarred questions, alongside discussions on 14 topics under various rules. The third day has been declared Private Member's Day, aiming to enhance legislative productivity and civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)