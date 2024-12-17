Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Introduces Zero Hour

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will feature a Zero Hour for the first time in its upcoming winter session from December 18 to 21. This period, held daily from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, will allow MLAs to raise public interest issues, with ministers possibly responding voluntarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Introduces Zero Hour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a first for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, a Zero Hour will be featured during its winter session, scheduled from December 18 to 21, according to Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Pathania, at a press conference, announced that Zero Hour, taking place daily from 12 to 12:30 pm, will enable MLAs to address public interest issues and offer ministers the opportunity to respond voluntarily. Members need to notify the assembly secretary 90 minutes ahead if they wish to participate.

Set at Dharamsala's Tapovan Complex, the session will handle 248 starred and 68 unstarred questions, alongside discussions on 14 topics under various rules. The third day has been declared Private Member's Day, aiming to enhance legislative productivity and civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024