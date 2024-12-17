Left Menu

Meerut Police Announce Reward in Comedian Kidnapping Case

In Meerut, the police have placed a Rs 25,000 reward on each of the five absconding accused in the kidnapping case of comedian Sunil Pal. Despite Sunil Pal's earlier release after paying ransom, police efforts persist to capture the suspects, recently naming them as wanted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh police in Meerut have intensified their search for five individuals accused of kidnapping stand-up comedian Sunil Pal. A Rs 25,000 reward has been announced for information leading to their arrest, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating this crime. The incident has grabbed media attention, with Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada confirming the identities of the suspects, who remain at large. One accused, Arjun Karnwal, had been apprehended earlier.

The dramatic abduction occurred on December 2, when Pal was lured under the pretense of performing at an event. The kidnappers held him hostage for nearly a day and released him after extorting a hefty ransom of Rs 8 lakh. In response, Sunil Pal's wife lodged a zero FIR in Mumbai. This was transferred to Meerut's Lal Kurti police station, where local police began investigations.

Sunil Pal has publicly praised the UP Police and government for their swift actions in his case. This incident mirrors an unfortunate trend, with Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan having also been kidnapped in Bijnor district. Alarming reports further indicate that actor Shakti Kapoor was targeted for a similar plot, highlighting a worrying pattern of crime against celebrities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

