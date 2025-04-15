Bengaluru Police Bust Major Drug Rings and Solve Abduction Case

Bengaluru police have successfully dismantled several drug operations, recovering drugs, cash, and vehicles valued at over Rs 6.77 crore. Authorities apprehended 10 suspects, including nine locals and a foreign national, during separate operations across Karnataka, with major seizures in drugs such as hydroponic ganja and MDMA.

In one operation, an individual from Kerala was caught with 3.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, Rs 26,06,500 in cash, and a mobile phone, totalling assets worth Rs 4.5 crore. Another operation led to the arrest of a foreign national in possession of 1 kg of MDMA crystals, contributing to a Rs 2 crore haul.

Amid the drug crackdown, Bengaluru police also solved a kidnapping case involving the theft of a woman's gold chain. The accused, apprehended near Yelahanka, confessed to the crime and pawned the stolen chain in Andhra Pradesh. Both investigations reflect a robust police crackdown on crime networks.

