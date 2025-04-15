Bengaluru Police Bust Major Drug Rings and Solve Abduction Case
Bengaluru police uncovered significant drug operations, seized assets worth Rs 6.77 crore, and arrested 10 people, including a foreign national. In related incidents, a woman's abduction and gold theft led to another arrest. Investigations revealed a narcotics network stretching into Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru police have successfully dismantled several drug operations, recovering drugs, cash, and vehicles valued at over Rs 6.77 crore. Authorities apprehended 10 suspects, including nine locals and a foreign national, during separate operations across Karnataka, with major seizures in drugs such as hydroponic ganja and MDMA.
In one operation, an individual from Kerala was caught with 3.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, Rs 26,06,500 in cash, and a mobile phone, totalling assets worth Rs 4.5 crore. Another operation led to the arrest of a foreign national in possession of 1 kg of MDMA crystals, contributing to a Rs 2 crore haul.
Amid the drug crackdown, Bengaluru police also solved a kidnapping case involving the theft of a woman's gold chain. The accused, apprehended near Yelahanka, confessed to the crime and pawned the stolen chain in Andhra Pradesh. Both investigations reflect a robust police crackdown on crime networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Black Armbands Signal Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Karnataka
Grand Unveiling: Karnataka Bhavan's Kaveri Building Inauguration
Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
BJP Launches Statewide Protests Against Karnataka's Price Hike
Karnataka Police Crack Case: Six Robbers Nabbed, Stolen Gold Recovered