Parliamentary Panel Urges Rethink on Mandatory Aadhaar Integration for MGNREGS

A parliamentary panel has advised that the Aadhaar Based Payment Bridge System (APBS) should not be made compulsory for payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). This recommendation, detailed in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha, underscores potential adverse effects on wage distribution efficiency.

The panel criticized inadequate wage levels, urging the government to link wages with current inflation indices to combat rising living costs. It also highlighted technological issues regarding Aaadhar seeding and advised against mandatory APBS until discrepancies are resolved to prevent worker exclusion.

The committee noted poor mobile connectivity issues that hinder wage payments through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app. It also called for extending guaranteed workdays from 100 to 150, stressing the scheme's value as a livelihood lifeline during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)