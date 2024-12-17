Gold Heist Unraveled: Inter-State Gang Busted

The Maharashtra police in Latur successfully recovered gold jewellery valued at Rs 9 lakh from a notorious inter-state gang. The gang members made off with the valuables during an engagement ceremony last month, authorities reported. The incident, involving a daring theft, unfolded at a local hotel on November 29.

In response, a special police team was formed to apprehend the suspects. A crucial breakthrough came on December 8, when investigators received actionable intelligence pointing to the suspects' residence in Boda village, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on this lead, the police located and identified the accused as Sonu Gokulprasad Sisodia, Mehtab Nathusing Sisodia, and Kalu Banwari Sisodia. The stolen jewellery had been concealed at a female relative's residence. Recovery of the loot was achieved, with additional efforts to bring the culprits to justice still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)