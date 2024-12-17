Left Menu

France's Strategic Diplomacy in Syria

The French diplomatic mission engaged in talks with Syrian transitional authorities, emphasizing inclusivity in political transition. France also focuses on collective security, especially tackling the Islamic State and other terrorist threats.

The French diplomatic mission, dispatched to Damascus, has commenced dialogue with representatives appointed by the Syrian transitional authorities. The French foreign ministry reported this development on Tuesday, underscoring the necessity for inclusivity throughout the political transition process.

France remains committed to addressing collective security concerns, particularly aiming at countering threats posed by the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations. This dedication is central to France's strategic objectives in the region.

The foreign ministry emphasized France's vigilance in monitoring and adapting to the evolving political and security landscape in Syria, ensuring stability and peace in the region.

