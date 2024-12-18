Agnikul Cosmos to Revolutionize Space Sector with Indigenous Agnibaan Launch Vehicle

In a landmark move to enhance India’s global competitiveness in the space sector, the Ministry of Science & Technology has announced its support for Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, to develop and commercialize “Agnibaan,” a customizable two-stage modular launch vehicle. This initiative, aimed at boosting innovation and accessibility in satellite launches, is backed by the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body under the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

Agnibaan: Transforming the Satellite Launch Ecosystem

The Agnibaan project is designed to deliver payloads of up to 300 kg to 700 km orbits, enabling scalable and cost-effective satellite launches. Supported by TDB’s financial assistance under the project titled "Development and Commercialization of Modular Configurable Launch Vehicle for 100 Kg Payload", Agnikul Cosmos aims to make satellite deployment faster, efficient, and more accessible for industries worldwide.

The vehicle’s unique offerings include:

Customizable payload capacity ranging from 30 to 300 kg, catering to small satellite operators.

Rapid turnaround: Lead time for satellite launches reduced to two weeks.

Global mobility: Mobile launch platforms capable of deployment from multiple global locations.

Operational efficiency: Elimination of inefficiencies seen in traditional rideshare models.

Cutting-Edge Indigenous Technology

Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based start-up incubated at IIT-Madras, has made significant strides in space innovation. The company’s achievements include:

World’s first flight with a single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine through the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD.

Development of India’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine and related critical components.

Advanced mobile launch systems, enabling launches from any global location.

End-to-end subsystem development, including engines, mission control systems, and launchpad infrastructure.

Comprehensive testing facilities for quality assurance, subsystem evaluations, and assembly operations.

This state-of-the-art technology represents a breakthrough in the democratization of space, offering affordable access to satellite launches for governments, private companies, and research institutions globally.

Government Support and Visionary Leadership

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, praised Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for opening India’s space sector to private players. He stated, “The government’s reforms have transformed India into a global hub for space innovation, supporting nearly 200 private space start-ups. Agnikul Cosmos, backed by TDB, exemplifies the success of India’s talent and commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ This development sets new benchmarks for the commercialization of space technology.”

The Indian space sector, long dominated by public entities, is now seeing significant growth due to strategic reforms. The opening of the sector to private players has accelerated innovation, investments, and global collaborations, positioning India as a leader in next-generation space technologies.

From Start-up to Space Leaders: Agnikul Cosmos’ Journey

Founded by Mr. Srinath Ravichandran and Mr. Syed Peer Mohamed Shah Khadri, Agnikul Cosmos began its journey at IIT-Madras under the DST-supported NCCRD lab. The financial support from TDB is a testament to India’s commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and entrepreneurship.

Expressing their gratitude, the founders stated: “We began as a start-up at IIT Madras with support from DST. Today, this financial backing from TDB further motivates us to continue building world-class space hardware from India. It validates our vision of democratizing access to space for small satellite operators globally.”

The team at Agnikul Cosmos comprises over 200 engineers and 45 former ISRO scientists, showcasing a synergy of experience and innovation in the Indian space sector.

Driving India’s Space Ambitions

The Agnibaan project aligns with India’s broader strategy of becoming a global leader in space technology. By offering affordable, scalable, and customizable launch solutions, Agnikul Cosmos is set to:

Facilitate frequent and cost-efficient satellite launches for small satellite operators.

Boost India’s position in the $12 billion small satellite launch market.

Enhance technological self-reliance and foster international collaborations.

The project also serves as a critical step in achieving India’s ambitions of expanding its presence in global space commerce, particularly in areas like telecommunications, navigation, climate monitoring, and defense applications.

The support for Agnikul Cosmos’ Agnibaan project marks a transformative milestone for India’s private space sector. Leveraging cutting-edge 3D printing technology, mobile launch capabilities, and scalable launch solutions, Agnikul Cosmos is redefining space access for businesses and institutions worldwide.

With strong government backing, innovative technologies, and a vision to democratize space, Agnikul Cosmos is well on its way to propelling India to new heights in the global space arena.