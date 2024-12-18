India and Uniqlo Collaborate to Strengthen Textile Sector, Enhance Cotton Production, and Boost Sustainability

The Hon’ble Minister of Textiles held a pivotal meeting with senior officials from Uniqlo, facilitated by Invest India, reaffirming their shared vision of enhancing India’s textile sector. This high-level engagement follows Uniqlo’s earlier interaction with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, where the global apparel giant expressed its strategic interest in strengthening India’s cotton production capabilities, quality, and productivity. The meeting highlights the synergy between Uniqlo’s commitment to innovation and India’s ambition to become a global textile powerhouse through sustainable and competitive practices.

Uniqlo’s Growing Contribution to India’s Textile Ecosystem

Uniqlo, a global leader in functional and affordable apparel, has rapidly expanded its footprint in India with 15 stores and an impressive ₹814 crore retail revenue as of March 31, 2024. With a 30% annual growth rate, Uniqlo continues to bolster India’s textile and retail sectors. The brand’s extensive partnerships include:

18 sewing factories,

6 fabric mills,

Collaboration with 9 key vendors across India.

These robust operations underscore Uniqlo’s commitment to driving innovation and quality while contributing to the local economy and workforce.

Enhancing India’s Cotton Productivity and Quality

India, as the world’s largest cotton producer, cultivates over 11.9 million hectares of cotton, presenting immense potential for collaboration. Uniqlo aims to advance cotton productivity and quality through pilot initiatives that align with India’s existing efforts in cotton cultivation. Key highlights include:

India’s successful deployment of high-density quality seeds in regions like Akola, achieving productivity levels of up to 1,500 kg/hectare.

Uniqlo’s pilot project mirrors these efforts, yielding productivity levels of up to 1,000 kg/hectare with an emphasis on quality and sustainability.

To scale up these initiatives, the Ministry of Textiles has committed to supporting Uniqlo’s request for land to enhance cotton cultivation. This collaboration seeks to position India as a global hub for high-quality cotton sourcing, catering to both domestic and international demand.

Investment Opportunities: PM MITRA Parks

In alignment with India’s textile sector targets of achieving a $350 billion market size and $100 billion in exports by 2030, the Ministry invited Uniqlo to invest in the Prime Minister’s Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks. These parks offer a plug-and-play ecosystem featuring:

Build-to-Suit infrastructure for streamlined operations.

Integrated facilities ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency.

This initiative promises to strengthen India’s end-to-end textile value chain, promote green practices, and attract global investments into the textile sector.

Promoting Sustainability and Innovation at Bharat Tex 2025

Uniqlo will actively participate in the upcoming “Bharat Tex” Global Textile Expo in February 2025, a significant platform to showcase advancements in innovation, sustainability, and traceability. With growing global emphasis on eco-friendly practices, the Ministry encouraged Uniqlo to expand its R&D efforts into exploring natural fibers like milkweed fiber, aligning with India’s focus on developing sustainable alternatives for textiles.

Focus on Women-Led Growth and Employment

The Ministry emphasized that this collaboration will have far-reaching benefits for women-led economic development by empowering women engaged in farming, textile manufacturing, and value chain activities. Uniqlo’s focus on sustainability and end-to-end supply chain integration will also create new employment opportunities while improving livelihoods in rural and semi-urban areas.

A Transformative Partnership for Global Leadership

The Ministry expressed confidence that this strategic partnership will:

Enhance cotton productivity and quality through innovation and technology.

Strengthen India’s textile infrastructure and competitiveness.

Promote sustainable and traceable manufacturing practices to meet global demands.

India’s collaboration with Uniqlo underscores its commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) while reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in textiles.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to driving transformative growth in India’s textile industry, underscoring a vision for a sustainable, innovative, and globally competitive future.