Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Constitution, Reservation Policies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the party of treating the Constitution as a personal property, playing appeasement politics, and seeking unconstitutional religious reservations. Shah emphasized BJP's commitment to a Uniform Civil Code and criticized Congress's dynastic politics and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:04 IST
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing attack on Congress during a Rajya Sabha session, accusing the party of treating the Indian Constitution as a personal fiefdom. Shah targeted Congress's alleged appeasement politics and efforts to breach quota limits by providing religious-based reservations.

Shah highlighted BJP's initiatives, citing the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, and pledged to extend it nationwide. He criticized Congress's reliance on dynastic politics, corruption, and opposition to electoral mechanisms like electronic voting machines after defeats in state elections.

Further, Shah condemned Congress for amending the Constitution for self-benefit and neglecting the welfare of backward classes. He claimed that historical commissions for OBC reservations were ignored by Congress, asserting BJP's stance against religion-based reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

