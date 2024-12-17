Left Menu

Joint Efforts Ordered to Clear Hindon River Floodplain Encroachments

The National Green Tribunal has instructed authorities in Uttar Pradesh to collaborate in removing encroachments from the Hindon River floodplain in Greater Noida. The tribunal addressed illegal sewage discharge from Shivam Enclave, a residential colony built unlawfully in the floodplain zone without permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:14 IST
Joint Efforts Ordered to Clear Hindon River Floodplain Encroachments
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to Uttar Pradesh authorities to collaborate in removing encroachments on the Hindon River floodplain in Greater Noida.

The concern arose from the illegal discharge of sewage from Shivam Enclave, a residential area unlawfully established in the floodplain without proper authorization.

A report from the Greater Noida Development Authority confirmed the disconnection of the temporary sewage pipe used in Shivam Enclave. The tribunal has mandated joint efforts for encroachment removal, with a progress report due in eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024