Joint Efforts Ordered to Clear Hindon River Floodplain Encroachments

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to Uttar Pradesh authorities to collaborate in removing encroachments on the Hindon River floodplain in Greater Noida.

The concern arose from the illegal discharge of sewage from Shivam Enclave, a residential area unlawfully established in the floodplain without proper authorization.

A report from the Greater Noida Development Authority confirmed the disconnection of the temporary sewage pipe used in Shivam Enclave. The tribunal has mandated joint efforts for encroachment removal, with a progress report due in eight weeks.

