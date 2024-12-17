Reprieve and Return: Mary Jane Veloso's Journey Home

Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina woman on death row in Indonesia since 2015, has returned to the Philippines under a prisoner transfer agreement between the two nations. Veloso's case garnered international attention due to her claims of being an unwitting drug courier.

Veloso was arrested in 2010 with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage at Yogyakarta airport, leading to her conviction and initial death sentence. A last-minute reprieve in 2015, spurred by action against her recruiter in the Philippines, postponed her execution.

Expressing gratitude upon her return, Veloso thanked the Indonesian government for allowing her to serve the remainder of her sentence closer to her family. Her release underscores the ongoing struggle against international drug cartels in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)