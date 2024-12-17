Reprieve and Return: Mary Jane Veloso's Journey Home
Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina on Indonesia's death row since 2015, was returned to the Philippines. Her case highlighted the complexities of international drug trafficking and diplomacy. Veloso's return was facilitated by an agreement between Indonesia and the Philippines after charges against her recruiter in Manila.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina woman on death row in Indonesia since 2015, has returned to the Philippines under a prisoner transfer agreement between the two nations. Veloso's case garnered international attention due to her claims of being an unwitting drug courier.
Veloso was arrested in 2010 with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage at Yogyakarta airport, leading to her conviction and initial death sentence. A last-minute reprieve in 2015, spurred by action against her recruiter in the Philippines, postponed her execution.
Expressing gratitude upon her return, Veloso thanked the Indonesian government for allowing her to serve the remainder of her sentence closer to her family. Her release underscores the ongoing struggle against international drug cartels in Southeast Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Saudi Arabia to Halt Executions of Egyptians Amid Growing Concerns Over Death Penalty Practices
Supreme Court Upholds Commuting of Death Penalty in Notorious BPO Case
Supreme Court Commutes Death Penalty Amidst Delays
Zimbabwe Moves to Abolish Death Penalty After Senate Approval
Mary Jane Veloso's Reprieve: A Decade-Long Journey Home