Court Grants Temporary Reprieve in Musk's Cost-Cutting Power Play

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an order that would have compelled Elon Musk's government efficiency initiative to release records and provide testimony about its actions to reduce federal bureaucracy.

The ruling offers a temporary reprieve for Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency amidst legal challenges from Democratic state attorneys general, who argue Musk's actions violate constitutional protocols.

The lawsuit contends Musk wielded powers reserved for Senate-confirmed officials. As judges deliberate over the Trump administration's workforce reductions, the legal proceedings remain tightly contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)