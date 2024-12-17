Left Menu

Crackdown on Russia's Shadow Fleet: A Multi-Nation Effort

Estonia's Prime Minister announced measures against Russia's shadow tanker fleet, aiming to disrupt and deter its illegal operations. Western nations agreed to check insurance of suspicious vessels. These vessels, crucial for Russia’s economy and potentially harmful to the environment, face sanctions and boarding upon non-compliance with regulations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Estonia's Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that Russia's shadow tanker fleet could be boarded or face sanctions if proof of insurance isn't provided. This fleet, used to bypass international sanctions, lacks conventional Western regulation and insurance.

Twelve Western countries, including the UK, Germany, and Nordic nations, have agreed to take action against these vessels. Several countries will now check insurance documents of suspect vessels in strategic waterways. In cases of non-compliance, measures like listing or boarding will be enacted, as stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The shadow fleet poses not just legal but environmental dangers. Recent incidents demonstrated their potential threat to the Baltic and Northern Seas. Amid the backdrop of international law limits, Norway's Prime Minister urged tighter cooperation to regulate these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

