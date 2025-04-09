Serbia's Oil Dilemma: Navigating Sanctions and Supply Challenges

Serbian oil firm NIS is grappling with significant challenges as upcoming U.S. sanctions hinder its ability to procure oil from international traders. Consequently, former clients are scouring for alternative fuel suppliers. According to insider sources, these developments come as a direct response to the impending sanctions.

NIS, predominantly owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, is one of the last Russian oil assets in Europe, vital to Serbia's energy security due to it running the nation's only oil refinery. The firm's market dominance and Serbia's geographical constraints further complicate alternative arrangements for other companies.

The sanctions have compelled NIS to shift from long-term contracts to spot market purchases, dramatically altering its operations. In response to these shifts, companies like OMV and Eko have begun importing fuels from other European sources, citing the difficulty of substituting NIS's supply due to infrastructural limitations.

