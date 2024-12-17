Nuh Narcotics Bust: African National Apprehended with Rs 31 Lakh Smack

The Haryana police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking with the arrest of Chijioke, an African national, in the Nuh district.

Chijioke, a West African native residing in Delhi's Vikaspuri, was apprehended by a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team as he attempted to sell drugs in the region.

The arrest, facilitated by a tip-off, also resulted in the seizure of 285.42 grams of smack, with an international market value of Rs 31 lakh. Authorities revealed that Chijioke lacked a valid passport, raising further questions about his connections to the narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)