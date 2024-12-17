High-Profile Target: The Assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov

In a brazen attack that has intensified the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb in Moscow on Tuesday. The senior Russian general, known for his alleged role in using chemical weapons, died alongside his assistant when an explosive device detonated on a scooter outside his residence.

Ukraine's Security Service has claimed responsibility, with one official describing Kirillov as a 'war criminal and an entirely legitimate target.' This follows Ukraine leveling charges against Kirillov for directing the use of banned chemical weapons in the conflict, accusations that Russia has staunchly denied while countering with claims against Kyiv.

Russia's investigative agencies are treating the incident as an act of terrorism and have vowed retribution. Notably, the attack on Kirillov is among several targeted assassinations since Russia's invasion, showing heightened tensions and the ongoing deadly exchanges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)