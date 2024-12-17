Bribery Charge Stands: NY Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Trial

New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to face a federal bribery charge after a U.S. District Judge declined to dismiss it. The charge stems from an indictment claiming Adams accepted luxury travel benefits from Turkish officials.

Judge Ho's decision comes amid Adams' ongoing plans to seek re-election, despite calls for his resignation from senior Democrats in the city's political landscape. The trial is scheduled for April as Adams, who took office in January 2022, faces legal scrutiny while pursuing another term.

Federal prosecutors argue Adams accepted over $90,000 in luxury benefits in exchange for political favors. The defense sought to dismiss the charge based on a Supreme Court decision, but the prosecution maintains there is evidence of an explicit exchange of benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)