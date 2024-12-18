Trump's Legal Battle: Juror Misconduct and the Hush Money Case

In a dramatic legal development, President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers have alleged juror misconduct in his hush money conviction, challenging the integrity of the verdict. This move marks another effort to overturn Trump's conviction as his return to the White House approaches.

Lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove have claimed evidence of grave juror misconduct during the trial. However, details of these allegations remain concealed, with significant portions of their submission redacted. Judge Juan M. Merchan emphasized the importance of maintaining case integrity and juror safety, dismissing Trump's attempt to use presidential immunity to quash the conviction.

Merchan is considering several proposals to address the case's future, including deferring proceedings until Trump's term expires or noting the conviction without sentencing. Trump's legal team deems these suggestions inadequate, further fueling the ongoing legal battle surrounding the former president's contentious conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)