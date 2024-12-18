Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle: Juror Misconduct and the Hush Money Case

Trump's lawyers claim juror misconduct in the hush money case, aiming to overturn his conviction. The allegations surfaced as Trump's return to the White House looms. Judge Merchan dismissed immunity claims, but alternatives to preserve the verdict are being discussed. Trump's conviction remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:06 IST
Trump's Legal Battle: Juror Misconduct and the Hush Money Case
Trump

In a dramatic legal development, President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers have alleged juror misconduct in his hush money conviction, challenging the integrity of the verdict. This move marks another effort to overturn Trump's conviction as his return to the White House approaches.

Lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove have claimed evidence of grave juror misconduct during the trial. However, details of these allegations remain concealed, with significant portions of their submission redacted. Judge Juan M. Merchan emphasized the importance of maintaining case integrity and juror safety, dismissing Trump's attempt to use presidential immunity to quash the conviction.

Merchan is considering several proposals to address the case's future, including deferring proceedings until Trump's term expires or noting the conviction without sentencing. Trump's legal team deems these suggestions inadequate, further fueling the ongoing legal battle surrounding the former president's contentious conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024