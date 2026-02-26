Left Menu

German Court Blocks Extremist Label on AfD Amid Legal Battle

A German court has blocked the domestic intelligence agency from labeling the Alternative for Germany party a proven right-wing extremist group. The injunction stands until a definitive ruling on the party's lawsuit is made. This development follows the agency's previous designation that criticized the party's stance on refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German court has issued an injunction preventing the country's domestic intelligence agency from labeling the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a proven right-wing extremist group. This action comes as the party challenges the agency's designation in court.

The designation was made in May, with the intelligence agency arguing that AfD disregards human dignity through its ongoing agitation against migrants and refugees. However, AfD quickly contested this label, filing a lawsuit in a Cologne court, which led to the suspension of the designation and its surveillance implications pending a final court ruling.

The court indicated that, while there are indications of anti-democratic tendencies within AfD, they do not substantiate a fundamental anticonstitutional tendency. AfD, Germany's main opposition party, hailed the decision as a victory for democracy. The issue has also drawn international attention, including criticism from the US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

