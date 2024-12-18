Left Menu

Chauvin Seeks New Trial Over Floyd Death Theory

A judge has allowed Derek Chauvin's legal team to examine George Floyd's samples to challenge his conviction. Chauvin's defense argues that Floyd died from a heart condition exacerbated by a tumor, not asphyxiation. Chauvin claims ineffective counsel due to a overlooked theory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:38 IST
Chauvin Seeks New Trial Over Floyd Death Theory
  • Country:
  • United States

A judge has permitted Derek Chauvin's attorneys to conduct an examination of George Floyd's tissue and fluid samples. This comes as the former Minneapolis officer seeks to challenge his conviction on federal civil rights charges linked to Floyd's 2020 death.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson authorized the request Monday, allowing the defense to investigate a theory that suggests Floyd's death was due to a heart condition worsened by a rare tumor, contrary to prosecutors' claims of asphyxiation caused by Chauvin's actions.

Chauvin argues that his initial attorney did not inform him of an external pathologist's theory, which could have influenced his plea. Despite the pathologist offering this unsolicited opinion, federal prosecutors maintain that the attorney's decision to overlook this was reasonable given the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024