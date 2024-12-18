Chauvin Seeks New Trial Over Floyd Death Theory

A judge has permitted Derek Chauvin's attorneys to conduct an examination of George Floyd's tissue and fluid samples. This comes as the former Minneapolis officer seeks to challenge his conviction on federal civil rights charges linked to Floyd's 2020 death.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson authorized the request Monday, allowing the defense to investigate a theory that suggests Floyd's death was due to a heart condition worsened by a rare tumor, contrary to prosecutors' claims of asphyxiation caused by Chauvin's actions.

Chauvin argues that his initial attorney did not inform him of an external pathologist's theory, which could have influenced his plea. Despite the pathologist offering this unsolicited opinion, federal prosecutors maintain that the attorney's decision to overlook this was reasonable given the circumstances.

