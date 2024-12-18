Left Menu

Archbishop Resignation Amid Church Scandal

Former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, stepped down as a priest following allegations that he mishandled a sexual abuse case involving priest David Tudor. Carey's resignation is the latest scandal in the Church of England, after a BBC investigation sparked further scrutiny of church leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:07 IST
Archbishop Resignation Amid Church Scandal

In a significant development within the Church of England, former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, has resigned from his priestly duties. His decision follows allegations that he mishandled a significant sexual abuse case.

The BBC reported that Carey allowed David Tudor, a priest previously banned due to sexual abuse allegations, to resume ministry under specific supervision during his tenure. This decision was brought into the spotlight leading to Carey's resignation.

This scandal follows last month's resignation of Justin Welby, another key figure, amid similar issues, highlighting ongoing concerns and scrutiny within the church's handling of abuse cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024