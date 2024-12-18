Archbishop Resignation Amid Church Scandal

In a significant development within the Church of England, former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, has resigned from his priestly duties. His decision follows allegations that he mishandled a significant sexual abuse case.

The BBC reported that Carey allowed David Tudor, a priest previously banned due to sexual abuse allegations, to resume ministry under specific supervision during his tenure. This decision was brought into the spotlight leading to Carey's resignation.

This scandal follows last month's resignation of Justin Welby, another key figure, amid similar issues, highlighting ongoing concerns and scrutiny within the church's handling of abuse cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)