Tragic Toll in Gaza: Airstrikes Decimate Homes and Families

Reports from Gaza reveal the tragic aftermath of Israeli airstrikes that decimated homes and extended families in the northern region of the enclave. Medics confirmed the death toll, with dozens more believed dead or missing beneath rubble, while Israel's military claimed the strikes targeted a Hamas weapons facility.

In a parallel development, Israeli tanks pushed towards a designated humanitarian zone along the Mediterranean, displacing countless families who had sought refuge there. Witnesses reported further destruction in the Mawasi region, as ceasefire negotiations led by international mediators continue without significant progress.

The conflict's toll is staggering, with tens of thousands of casualties and widespread devastation, as discussions attempt to bridge the gaps between factions to halt the hostilities.

