Stricken Thirst: Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Conflict

In Gaza City, a severe water crisis looms as the escalation of conflict disrupts essential water supplies. The Israeli army's recent military operations have cut off a crucial water source, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents scrambling for clean water.

Residents like Faten Nassar find themselves traversing long distances to obtain minimal water, as crossed borders restrict access and infrastructure remains damaged. Amid daily struggles for water, the humanitarian situation worsens, with the United Nations pointing out that vandalized desalination plants and collapsed infrastructure exacerbate the crisis.

The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with Gaza residents making distressing journeys to access remote, unhealthy water sources. The pressing need for clean water marks a critical juncture for a city inundated by conflict and humanitarian despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)