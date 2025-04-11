Left Menu

Stricken Thirst: Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Conflict

Gaza City faces a worsening water crisis as Israeli military actions disrupt supply from Israel's water utility and damage infrastructure. Residents trek miles for basic water needs while an ongoing conflict impacts clean water access. The crisis exacerbates challenges for Gaza's 2.3 million displaced residents.

Updated: 11-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:33 IST
Stricken Thirst: Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Conflict
In Gaza City, a severe water crisis looms as the escalation of conflict disrupts essential water supplies. The Israeli army's recent military operations have cut off a crucial water source, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents scrambling for clean water.

Residents like Faten Nassar find themselves traversing long distances to obtain minimal water, as crossed borders restrict access and infrastructure remains damaged. Amid daily struggles for water, the humanitarian situation worsens, with the United Nations pointing out that vandalized desalination plants and collapsed infrastructure exacerbate the crisis.

The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with Gaza residents making distressing journeys to access remote, unhealthy water sources. The pressing need for clean water marks a critical juncture for a city inundated by conflict and humanitarian despair.

