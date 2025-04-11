Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Sudan as Conflict Approaches Third Year Amid Global Silence

The conflict in Sudan, now entering its third year, continues to devastate the nation with catastrophic consequences for civilians. The war, marked by widespread human rights violations, continues to be fueled by both internal power struggles and the involvement of national and international actors with economic interests in key sectors such as gold, agriculture, and livestock. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has urged both the parties involved in the conflict and the international community to act swiftly to prevent further suffering and destruction.

A Wake-Up Call for Action

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has escalated in both intensity and scope over the past year. According to Türk, the lives and hopes of millions of Sudanese citizens have been “uprooted and caught in a mire of death, deprivation, and suffering.” Despite calls for peace and resolution, the fighting continues unabated, and the humanitarian toll grows ever heavier.

"This brutal and senseless conflict must be a wake-up call to the parties to lay down their weapons," Türk stated. He emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take concrete actions to end the violence, calling for a collective effort to prevent Sudan from descending further into chaos.

Economic Interests and the War Economy

One of the driving forces behind the conflict is the significant economic interests at stake. Key sectors of Sudan’s economy, including gold mining, gum arabic production, and livestock, have become critical financial resources for the warring factions. Revenue from international trade in these commodities fuels the war economy, with both sides competing for control of lucrative resources.

International involvement has also contributed to the perpetuation of the conflict. Despite an existing UN arms embargo on Darfur, weapons continue to flow into the region, exacerbating the violence. Proliferation of arms has extended beyond Darfur, with a significant supply of military resources reaching other parts of the country, further undermining peace efforts. The UN High Commissioner called for the expansion of the arms embargo to cover all of Sudan, underscoring the importance of global accountability in stopping the flow of weapons.

Widespread Violations of Human Rights

From the very start of the conflict, both the SAF and RSF have demonstrated a flagrant disregard for international law and the laws of war. According to reports from the UN Human Rights Office, both sides have carried out regular attacks on populated areas, including targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, water stations, and power plants. The destruction of these essential services has further deepened the humanitarian crisis.

"Attacks on civilians have become a common tactic in this war," said Türk. "Both sides have shown no respect for human life or dignity." Among the most disturbing violations are the widespread incidents of sexual violence, including gang rapes, sexual exploitation, and the abduction of women and girls for sex. These abuses have been reported across Sudan and have intensified as the conflict drags on.

In addition to sexual violence, torture, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances have become widespread. Human rights defenders, journalists, and local humanitarian volunteers are being targeted with threats, harassment, and intimidation, making it increasingly difficult for them to carry out their work in the conflict zones. This crackdown on civil society and the free flow of information has severely restricted the ability of the international community to provide aid and monitor the situation on the ground.

Humanitarian Crisis and Displacement

The scale of the humanitarian disaster in Sudan is unprecedented. Over 12.6 million people have been displaced, both within the country and across borders, while an estimated 24.6 million people are facing acute food insecurity. The conflict has also resulted in the closure of schools, leaving approximately 17 million children out of education. These figures represent a fraction of the overwhelming crisis unfolding in Sudan.

Sudan's civilian population is not only enduring the horrors of war but also facing the collapse of their basic human rights. Access to food, clean water, healthcare, and education has been severely restricted, leaving millions struggling to survive. "The brutal conflict in Sudan is not only laying waste to today’s Sudan but also practically decimating Sudan’s future," said Türk. As the war drags on, the prospects for recovery become increasingly bleak.

Escalating Threats and Regional Instability

As the conflict shows no signs of abating, there are growing concerns that it could spread to other parts of Sudan. In particular, the situation in and around El Fasher in North Darfur State is becoming increasingly dire. The RSF has tightened its grip on the area, leading to fears of an imminent assault. Similarly, tensions are rising in regions such as Kordofan, Blue Nile, and Northern State, where hostilities threaten to expand the scope of the conflict further.

The impact of the conflict is not limited to Sudan's borders. Neighboring countries are also feeling the strain of the war, as refugees flood into neighboring states, overwhelming resources and creating regional instability.

The Need for Accountability and an Inclusive Peace Process

The international community has been criticized for its inaction in addressing the root causes of the conflict and holding perpetrators accountable for violations of international law. While diplomatic efforts have been made, they have largely been ineffective in halting the violence. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of an inclusive peace process that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict, including entrenched impunity.

“We must take to heart the people of Sudan, as well as their hopes and ambitions for peace, justice, and equality,” Türk stated. The international community must support an inclusive process that promotes social cohesion and ensures accountability for the widespread human rights violations that have taken place.

With each passing day, the future of Sudan grows more uncertain. Without meaningful intervention from the global community, the devastating cycle of violence and suffering is set to continue, leaving an entire generation to pay the price of a conflict fueled by power, greed, and indifference.

A Call to Action

The people of Sudan are facing an existential crisis. The international community must take bold action to address the crisis, support the victims, and hold the warring parties accountable for their actions. The situation in Sudan is dire, and the window for meaningful intervention is closing rapidly. The time to act is now.