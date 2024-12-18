World News Briefs: Global Challenges and Diplomacy Detailed

The United Nations is calling for an urgent revival of Iran nuclear deal talks, emphasizing the deal's significance for global peace. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018, remains a focal point for international diplomacy.

In legal news, Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. Prosecutors describe Mangione's act as a calculated attempt to 'sow terror,' with potential life imprisonment looming if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Canada has committed to enhanced border security, engaging in discussions with the U.S. about surveillance and technology strategies. This initiative aims to bolster bilateral relations as the countries navigate changing political climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)