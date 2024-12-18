SA and Mozambique Hold Bilateral Talks to Address Post-Election Crisis and Boost Cross-Border Cooperation

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, will lead a delegation of ministers in a high-level bilateral meeting with Mozambique on Wednesday, 18 December 2024. The meeting, set to take place at Paradise Creek Lodge in Malelane, Mpumalanga, aims to address the ongoing post-election turmoil in Mozambique, discuss regional stability, and enhance collaboration on economic and security issues.

The bilateral talks come amid growing challenges faced by Mozambique following recent elections, which have caused political and social disruptions. The South African delegation, representing multiple critical departments, will engage with their Mozambican counterparts to find solutions to shared challenges, including:

Post-election instability and its broader impact on regional security.Cross-border trade and investment opportunities to stimulate economic growth. Border management and facilitation of smooth traveller and cargo movement between the two nations.

The South African delegation will include representatives from:

Defence

Home Affairs

Trade, Industry, and Competition

PoliceTransport

Border Management Authority (BMA)

South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Mozambique’s delegation will be led by Minister Veronica Dhlovo, who will also be joined by officials from equivalent departments in Mozambique.

Lamola’s Tour of the Lebombo Port of Entry

Following the bilateral meeting, Minister Ronald Lamola will conduct an inspection tour of the Lebombo port of entry at 2 PM. The tour will provide Lamola with first-hand insights into the port's operations, challenges, and preparedness as holiday traffic escalates.

In a statement on Monday, the Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed that the Lebombo port of entry continues to function smoothly despite the increase in traveller volumes during the festive season.

Between Friday, 13 December, and Sunday, 15 December 2024, the BMA reported that a total of 52,252 travellers were processed at Lebombo, demonstrating the agency’s readiness for high-demand periods.

Cargo processing, including both arrivals and departures, is proceeding seamlessly, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods essential for cross-border trade.“The traveller movements in both directions are flowing without disruptions, reflecting the authority’s preparedness for the busy holiday season,” the BMA stated.

Strengthening Cooperation Between South Africa and Mozambique

The bilateral engagement represents a significant opportunity to strengthen political, economic, and security cooperation between the two nations, both of which play a critical role in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The discussions are expected to cover:

Security and Post-Election Stability: Addressing Mozambique’s political turbulence and ensuring regional peace.

Cross-Border Trade: Streamlining cargo movement to enhance bilateral trade relations and support businesses operating across borders.

Border Infrastructure: Exploring upgrades to border facilities to accommodate rising travel and cargo demands.

Combating Cross-Border Crime: Strengthening cooperation to tackle illegal immigration, smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

Minister Lamola emphasized the importance of fostering strong ties with Mozambique during challenging times:

“This bilateral meeting is not only a platform to address immediate challenges but an opportunity to deepen our partnership for long-term peace, security, and prosperity in the region. South Africa stands committed to working alongside Mozambique to resolve post-election difficulties and ensure the stability of our shared borders.” Joint Press Briefing to Follow DiscussionsBoth delegations will conclude the meeting with a joint press briefing to provide insights into their discussions and outline key resolutions. The press conference will serve as a platform to address the media on matters of bilateral concern and share updates on the outcomes of the engagement.

Regional Impact and Future Collaboration

The bilateral talks signify a broader effort by South Africa to play a pivotal role in regional peace and economic cooperation within SADC. Strengthening ties with Mozambique, South Africa’s key trading partner, will foster a conducive environment for trade, tourism, and development in the border regions.

With the Lebombo border post serving as a vital corridor for economic activity between the two countries, this engagement will pave the way for enhanced infrastructure, smoother operations, and increased mutual investment in critical sectors such as agriculture, energy, and logistics.

The upcoming bilateral talks underscore South Africa’s commitment to addressing Mozambique’s post-election crisis while strengthening collaboration on shared economic and security challenges. Minister Ronald Lamola’s leadership in the dialogue reflects the nation’s proactive role in regional diplomacy, ensuring that both countries work towards a stable, secure, and prosperous future for their citizens.