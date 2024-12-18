Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Virtual Presence in MCOCA Case Involving Naresh Balyan

The Delhi High Court has called for the virtual appearance of two accused in a MCOCA case involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. Proceedings are underway to transfer all accused from a Dwarka court to the special MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:12 IST
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested the virtual presence of two accused in jail for a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri instructed the jail authorities to facilitate the video-conference appearance of Rohit and Sachin Chikara on December 19. This move is part of the Delhi police's request to consolidate cases against all accused from a trial court in Dwarka to the Rouse Avenue special MP/MLA court.

Despite attempts to notify the two accused about the transfer plea, they were unrepresented in court. Meanwhile, other defense counsel expressed no objection to the case's reallocation. Naresh Balyan, arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, faces allegations of organized crime. He remains in judicial custody until January 9, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

