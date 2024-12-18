Left Menu

Tragedy on Congo's Waterways: Overcrowding Leads to Fatal Boat Accident

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province, a river boat sank, resulting in at least 22 fatalities after its overcrowded upper deck collapsed. Old, wooden boats, often overloaded, serve as primary village transport, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the region's waterways.

18-12-2024
A river boat tragedy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province has claimed the lives of at least 22 people, a local official reported to Reuters. The fatal incident highlights the common hazards associated with overcrowded and outdated wooden vessels that serve as the primary means of transport between villages.

The vessel, initially carrying around 100 passengers, sank on Tuesday when the upper deck collapsed, plunging its occupants into the waters. Among the deceased were 15 women, five men, and two children. According to the provincial governor, Lebon Nkoso Kevani, the disaster underscores the urgent need for newer, metallic boats to prevent future wrecks.

In response, provincial officials have launched an investigation, as many passengers reportedly fled to shore following the incident. Meanwhile, a team continues the search for about 70 individuals whose status remains unknown. The event follows a similar tragedy last October, which resulted in 78 drownings in Lake Kivu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

