Bosnia Edges Closer to EU Border Security with Frontex Agreement

In a significant move towards enhancing border security, Bosnia and Herzegovina have initialled an agreement with the European Union's border agency Frontex. The deal promises technical assistance and EU guards to monitor and control illegal migration and cross-border crime along its borders.

Officials anticipate the finalization of the agreement shortly after receiving approval from the central government and parliament. Bosnia, alongside Kosovo, remains one of the few Western Balkans countries without a formal arrangement with Frontex.

Thousands annually transit the Balkan route, hoping to reach wealthier Western nations. Security Minister Nenad Nesic stated that the agreement signifies Bosnia's integration into the European system of collective security, aiming to provide citizens with enhanced safety and combat organized crime effectively.

