Left Menu

Influencer Tax Scandal: Andrew Tate's Frozen Fortune Seized by UK Court

A British court ruled to seize over 2 million pounds from Andrew and Tristan Tate for unpaid taxes. The brothers purportedly evaded taxes on 21 million pounds in revenue. They are also facing serious criminal charges in Romania. Andrew accuses authorities of silencing dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:52 IST
Influencer Tax Scandal: Andrew Tate's Frozen Fortune Seized by UK Court
Andrew Tate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark decision, a British court has given the green light for authorities to seize over 2 million pounds to cover unpaid taxes from Andrew and Tristan Tate, well-known influencers.

The court's decision follows accusations that the brothers have been serial tax evaders, using complex financial maneuvers to sidestep obligations on 21 million pounds in business revenue.

As the legal battles rage on, Andrew Tate has slammed the ruling as governmental overreach and an attempt to silence dissenters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024