Influencer Tax Scandal: Andrew Tate's Frozen Fortune Seized by UK Court
A British court ruled to seize over 2 million pounds from Andrew and Tristan Tate for unpaid taxes. The brothers purportedly evaded taxes on 21 million pounds in revenue. They are also facing serious criminal charges in Romania. Andrew accuses authorities of silencing dissent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark decision, a British court has given the green light for authorities to seize over 2 million pounds to cover unpaid taxes from Andrew and Tristan Tate, well-known influencers.
The court's decision follows accusations that the brothers have been serial tax evaders, using complex financial maneuvers to sidestep obligations on 21 million pounds in business revenue.
As the legal battles rage on, Andrew Tate has slammed the ruling as governmental overreach and an attempt to silence dissenters.
