Influencer Tax Scandal: Andrew Tate's Frozen Fortune Seized by UK Court

In a landmark decision, a British court has given the green light for authorities to seize over 2 million pounds to cover unpaid taxes from Andrew and Tristan Tate, well-known influencers.

The court's decision follows accusations that the brothers have been serial tax evaders, using complex financial maneuvers to sidestep obligations on 21 million pounds in business revenue.

As the legal battles rage on, Andrew Tate has slammed the ruling as governmental overreach and an attempt to silence dissenters.

(With inputs from agencies.)