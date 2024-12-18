Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in four decades. The trip aims to enhance diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, with interactions planned with Kuwait's leadership and the vibrant Indian community there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a historic visit to Kuwait this Saturday, marking the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in over 40 years. This significant two-day visit underscores the commitment to foster stronger multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait.

Modi is attending at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, indicating a willingness from both sides to enhance their already robust relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted the strong economic and people-to-people links that bind the two countries.

India is a key trading partner for Kuwait, and with the Indian community being the largest expatriate group there, Modi's discussions with Kuwaiti leadership and interactions with the Indian diaspora aim to fortify these connections further. The visit is poised to pave the way for deepened cooperation and shared prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

