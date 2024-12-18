Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a historic visit to Kuwait this Saturday, marking the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in over 40 years. This significant two-day visit underscores the commitment to foster stronger multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait.

Modi is attending at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, indicating a willingness from both sides to enhance their already robust relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted the strong economic and people-to-people links that bind the two countries.

India is a key trading partner for Kuwait, and with the Indian community being the largest expatriate group there, Modi's discussions with Kuwaiti leadership and interactions with the Indian diaspora aim to fortify these connections further. The visit is poised to pave the way for deepened cooperation and shared prosperity.

