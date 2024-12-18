Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Push for Uniform Civil Code

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya supports the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India, highlighting the necessity of removing Bangladeshi infiltrators who assume Hindu identities for obtaining Aadhaar cards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's plan to implement UCC nationwide, starting from Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. According to Vijayvargiya, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators masquerading under Hindu names to secure Aadhaar cards is aggravating the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated in the Rajya Sabha that BJP has initiated the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, with plans to extend it to all states. This strategic move comes amid increasing concerns over the impact of unchecked infiltration on national identity and security.

Vijayvargiya stated, "This is absolutely right. Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only present in border areas, but have also spread across other states." He emphasized the need for UCC and the removal of such infiltrators from Madhya Pradesh and beyond, underscoring the party's resolved stance on maintaining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

