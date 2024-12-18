Madhya Pradesh Push for Uniform Civil Code

Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. According to Vijayvargiya, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators masquerading under Hindu names to secure Aadhaar cards is aggravating the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated in the Rajya Sabha that BJP has initiated the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, with plans to extend it to all states. This strategic move comes amid increasing concerns over the impact of unchecked infiltration on national identity and security.

Vijayvargiya stated, "This is absolutely right. Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only present in border areas, but have also spread across other states." He emphasized the need for UCC and the removal of such infiltrators from Madhya Pradesh and beyond, underscoring the party's resolved stance on maintaining national integrity.

