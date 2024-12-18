Liberia Parliament Fire Amid Political Protests

Firefighters battled flames in Liberia's parliament on Wednesday amidst ongoing opposition protests. The conflagration erupted as tensions peaked following allegations of corruption against the parliament speaker.

President Joseph Boakai, demanding accountability, initiated an investigation into the incident in Monrovia. He denounced the destruction and urged calm.

Amidst these political upheavals, parliament remains gridlocked over the potential impeachment of Speaker Konati Koffa, with significant implications for the nation's governance and budget. Local police have made several arrests, intensifying scrutiny on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)