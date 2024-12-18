Left Menu

Liberia Parliament Fire Amid Political Protests

A fire broke out in Liberia's parliament as opposition protests against President Joseph Boakai and Speaker Konati Koffa's alleged corruption continue. The cause remains unknown, and tensions rise amidst stalled governance and budgetary deadlock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:48 IST
  • Liberia

Firefighters battled flames in Liberia's parliament on Wednesday amidst ongoing opposition protests. The conflagration erupted as tensions peaked following allegations of corruption against the parliament speaker.

President Joseph Boakai, demanding accountability, initiated an investigation into the incident in Monrovia. He denounced the destruction and urged calm.

Amidst these political upheavals, parliament remains gridlocked over the potential impeachment of Speaker Konati Koffa, with significant implications for the nation's governance and budget. Local police have made several arrests, intensifying scrutiny on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

