Himachal Pradesh Assembly Embraces Digital Future with NeVA

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has integrated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as part of the Centre's Digital India initiative. This project, launched in the presence of state leaders, aims to create a paperless legislative process, making live proceedings accessible globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly took a significant step toward modernizing its legislative process by integrating with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as the Winter Session commenced at the Tapovan Complex. Officials confirmed this digital transformation aligns with the Centre's Digital India initiative, aiming to establish a paperless state legislature.

The Assembly's website, hpvidhansabha.nic.in, has transitioned to NeVA, enabling live access to proceedings from anywhere in the world. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, alongside Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, marked the program's launch.

The Assembly has been a pioneer in adopting digital practices, first embracing the e-Vidhan model in August 2014. While the Tapovan Assembly benefits from this advancement, a detailed project report for the Shimla Assembly complex has been forwarded to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry for approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

