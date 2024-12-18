Himachal Pradesh Assembly Embraces Digital Future with NeVA

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly took a significant step toward modernizing its legislative process by integrating with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as the Winter Session commenced at the Tapovan Complex. Officials confirmed this digital transformation aligns with the Centre's Digital India initiative, aiming to establish a paperless state legislature.

The Assembly's website, hpvidhansabha.nic.in, has transitioned to NeVA, enabling live access to proceedings from anywhere in the world. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, alongside Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, marked the program's launch.

The Assembly has been a pioneer in adopting digital practices, first embracing the e-Vidhan model in August 2014. While the Tapovan Assembly benefits from this advancement, a detailed project report for the Shimla Assembly complex has been forwarded to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry for approval.

