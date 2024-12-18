Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Offers Interim Relief for Constable Applicant with Tattoo Scar

The Gujarat High Court has granted interim relief to a man disqualified from serving as a constable in a Central Armed Police Force due to a tattoo removal scar. The court questioned the legitimacy of disqualification based solely on the presence of a scar from a removed tattoo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:27 IST
Gujarat High Court Offers Interim Relief for Constable Applicant with Tattoo Scar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has extended interim relief to an applicant barred from joining the Central Armed Police Force due to a tattoo removal scar on his saluting arm. The decision came after the court asked the recruitment agency, SSC, to reserve a vacancy until the petition's resolution.

Justice Nirzar Desai noted that the tattoo had been removed before the candidate's appointment, questioning the fairness of disqualification based on a scar beyond his control. The petitioner had applied for the constable's post in the Assam Rifles, with the exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

Despite successful examination results and inclusion in the merit list, the scar sparked disqualification. His lawyer, Harsh Raval, argued that a scar, unlike a tattoo, should not ground disqualification. The petitioner passed the physical standards but was questioned over squint eyes and the tattoo scar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024