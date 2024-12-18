Gujarat High Court Offers Interim Relief for Constable Applicant with Tattoo Scar

The Gujarat High Court has extended interim relief to an applicant barred from joining the Central Armed Police Force due to a tattoo removal scar on his saluting arm. The decision came after the court asked the recruitment agency, SSC, to reserve a vacancy until the petition's resolution.

Justice Nirzar Desai noted that the tattoo had been removed before the candidate's appointment, questioning the fairness of disqualification based on a scar beyond his control. The petitioner had applied for the constable's post in the Assam Rifles, with the exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

Despite successful examination results and inclusion in the merit list, the scar sparked disqualification. His lawyer, Harsh Raval, argued that a scar, unlike a tattoo, should not ground disqualification. The petitioner passed the physical standards but was questioned over squint eyes and the tattoo scar.

(With inputs from agencies.)